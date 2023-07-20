Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
Published

Yankees' outfielder Harrison Bader leaves game vs Angels after getting hit by pitch

Bader left in the sixth inning after getting hit in the ribs

Associated Press
New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader left during the sixth inning Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Angels because of bruised ribs after being hit by Jose Soriano's pitch.

Bader went to first base, but was replaced in center field by Isiah Kiner-Falefa when the Yankees took the field in the bottom of the sixth.

Harrison Bader celebrates in dugout

Harrison Bader #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates a run against the Los Angeles Angels in the sixth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 17, 2023 in Anaheim, California.  (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Manager Aaron Boone said after the Yankees' 7-3 loss that it remained to be determined if Bader would miss any time. He said initial tests conducted during the game came up negative, but that an X-ray and additional scans would be conducted when the team returned to New York.

Harrison Bader catches fly ball

Harrison Bader #22 of the New York Yankees catches a fly ball hit by Michael Stefanic #38 of the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning of a game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 18, 2023 in Anaheim, California.  (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Yankees are off Thursday before opening a three-game series against Kansas City on Friday.

Harrison Bader takes strike

New York Yankees Harrison Bader, right, takes strike three as Los Angeles Angels catcher Matt Thaiss, center, catches as home plate umpire John Tumpane watches during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif.  (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Bader was 0 for 2 after hitting safely in eight of his last 12 games.