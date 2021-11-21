Ex-Mets star Noah Syndergaard tussles with 'gas-bag' Mike Francesa on Twitter

Noah Syndergaard didn’t quite leave New York without buzzing a fastball by Mike Francesa, one of the city’s legendary sports radio hosts.

Syndergaard, who played for the New York Mets from 2015 to 2021, signed with the Los Angeles Angels last week. He missed all of the 2020 season and most of the 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and later developing inflammation in his right elbow.

Francesa wasn’t exactly tearing up about Syndergaard’s decision to join the Angels.

"The Mets are better off without Syndergaard. In case you haven't noticed, they have been without him for years," Francesa tweeted Friday.

The initial tweet sparked a reaction from the pitcher.

"Damn, didn't know you were still alive. Congrats," he replied.

A day later, Francesa acknowledged the tweet from Syndergaard but didn’t reply directly to him.

"I competed every day for 35 years (and won) in my chosen profession in the greatest city in the world. Noah whined and ran away," Francesa wrote.

Syndergaard didn’t stand for it.

"Only thing you've ever won is being a gas-bag Mets hating opportunist. All you've done is talk s--- and spread toxic crap for a career. Congrats again sweetie, you're doing great," he wrote.

Syndergaard was a one-time All-Star with the Mets and when he was healthy he was just as dominant as any other pitcher in baseball.

He appeared in 121 games for New York. Dubbed "Thor" for his long golden locks and muscular physique, Syndergaard struck out 777 batters and had a 3.32 ERA along with a 119 ERA+ and a 2.93 FIP.

He will join a Los Angeles staff that includes AL MVP Shohei Ohtani, Patrick Sandoval and top prospect Reid Detmers.