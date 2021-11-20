Derek Jeter shrugs off Carlos Correa jab over Gold Gloves: 'Doesn’t even warrant a response'

Derek Jeter didn’t appear to think much about Carlos Correa’s remarks on the New York Yankee legend’s five Gold Glove Awards Friday.

Jeter, the recent Hall of Fame inductee and current Miami Marlins part-owner, was asked about the former Houston Astros shortstop discrediting the Gold Glove Awards Jeter had won. Correa was speaking on the "Me Gustan Los Deportes" podcast and apparently took the dig at Jeter.

According to a translation from ESPN’s Hector Gomez, Correa said Jeter "didn’t deserve any of the Gold Gloves he won."

Jeter brushed it off.

"I didn’t think much about it," Jeter said, via the New York Post. "I don’t know how my name came up. My Spanish is not that good. I still haven’t seen it. I don’t know how my name was brought up, but it doesn’t even warrant a response. I could go in a lot of different directions, but I won’t."

Jeter won American League Gold Gloves at shortstop in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2009 and 2010. Correa cited some defensive metrics in his remarks about the former Yankees shortstop.

Jeter didn’t exactly lead the American League in some of the metrics used to quantify how good a player is defensively, such as range factor or defensive runs saved, let alone just fielding percentage in general.

Correa won the American League Gold Glove Award this season at shortstop. He led the league with 21 defensive runs saved, according to FanGraphs. Jeter had a total of three when he won the Gold Glove in 2009 and didn’t have a positive defensive runs saved number in any of those award-winning seasons. The metric is used to determine the number of runs a player saved or cost his team relative to the average player.

While the Marlins have not been linked to Correa, who is a free agent, the Yankees reportedly expressed interest in signing him. Whether the Jeter comment would be taken as a dis or not won’t matter if he winds up playing in the Bronx. Correa hit 26 home runs and batted .279 with a .850 OPS in 2021.