©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Derek Jeter shrugs off Carlos Correa jab over Gold Gloves: 'Doesn’t even warrant a response'

Derek Jeter won five Gold Glove Awards during his Hall of Fame career

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Derek Jeter didn’t appear to think much about Carlos Correa’s remarks on the New York Yankee legend’s five Gold Glove Awards Friday.

Jeter, the recent Hall of Fame inductee and current Miami Marlins part-owner, was asked about the former Houston Astros shortstop discrediting the Gold Glove Awards Jeter had won. Correa was speaking on the "Me Gustan Los Deportes" podcast and apparently took the dig at Jeter.

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter speaks to the media before the start of a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park Oct. 2, 2021, in Miami.

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter speaks to the media before the start of a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park Oct. 2, 2021, in Miami. (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

According to a translation from ESPN’s Hector Gomez, Correa said Jeter "didn’t deserve any of the Gold Gloves he won."

Jeter brushed it off.

"I didn’t think much about it," Jeter said, via the New York Post. "I don’t know how my name came up. My Spanish is not that good. I still haven’t seen it. I don’t know how my name was brought up, but it doesn’t even warrant a response. I could go in a lot of different directions, but I won’t."

Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees receives his 2004 Gold Glove Award before a game against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium April 23, 2005 in the Bronx. 

Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees receives his 2004 Gold Glove Award before a game against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium April 23, 2005 in the Bronx.  (Rich Pilling /MLB via Getty Images)

Jeter won American League Gold Gloves at shortstop in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2009 and 2010. Correa cited some defensive metrics in his remarks about the former Yankees shortstop.

Derek Jeter, Mark Teixeira and Robinson Cano (left to right) of the New York Yankees pose with their Gold Glove Awards prior to a game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium April 5, 2011, in the Bronx. 

Derek Jeter, Mark Teixeira and Robinson Cano (left to right) of the New York Yankees pose with their Gold Glove Awards prior to a game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium April 5, 2011, in the Bronx.  (Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Jeter didn’t exactly lead the American League in some of the metrics used to quantify how good a player is defensively, such as range factor or defensive runs saved, let alone just fielding percentage in general.

Correa won the American League Gold Glove Award this season at shortstop. He led the league with 21 defensive runs saved, according to FanGraphs. Jeter had a total of three when he won the Gold Glove in 2009 and didn’t have a positive defensive runs saved number in any of those award-winning seasons. The metric is used to determine the number of runs a player saved or cost his team relative to the average player.

The Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi (16) is caught stealing second by Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) during a game Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

The Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi (16) is caught stealing second by Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) during a game Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

While the Marlins have not been linked to Correa, who is a free agent, the Yankees reportedly expressed interest in signing him. Whether the Jeter comment would be taken as a dis or not won’t matter if he winds up playing in the Bronx. Correa hit 26 home runs and batted .279 with a .850 OPS in 2021.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com