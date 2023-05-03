Expand / Collapse search
Mets' Max Scherzer struggles in return from sticky substance suspension; stats show decrease in spin rates

Scherzer allowed six runs on eight hits in 3.1 innings in his return

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Max Scherzer's return from a 10-game suspension did not go as he had liked, and there may be a reason for it.

The New York Mets right-hander was hit with the ban for "violating the prohibitions on foreign substances" after umpires ruled his hands were too sticky to be on a mound.

Scherzer swore "on my kids' lives" that he only used rosin mixed with his own sweat, but umpires were not buying it. 

MLB cracked down on foreign substances when, simply, pitchers were too dominant with the sticky stuff. The substances are used to increase spin rates, which causes more break on the ball, leading to less offense.

Max Scherzer hands ball to Buck Showalter

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter takes the ball from pitcher Max Scherzer, #21, against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Well, in his return from suspension, Scherzer does not look all too innocent.

Against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, MLB Statcast data shows that Scherzer's spin rates were down by a healthy margin - he allowed six earned runs on eight hits in 3.1 innings of work.

A change of about 100 rotations per minute is enough to make a noticeable difference in a pitch, so four out of his five pitches were noticeably different in their break.

Max Scherzer is ejected

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer, left, is ejected from the game as he and manager Buck Showalter dispute a call from umpire Phil Cuzzi, center, and umpire Dan Bellino, right, after they found a problem with Scherzer's glove during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Scherzer said simply he had trouble locating pitches, considering entering Wednesday, he had thrown just three innings with April 10 - he was pushed back and then got ejected on April 19 after just three frames.

"For me, the number one thing is getting through this start healthy, back, good, check mark. Now we can get going again and increase pitch count and get back into rhythm, get back in the flow of things."

Max Scherzer against Tigers

Max Scherzer, #21 of the New York Mets, pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning of game two of a doubleheader at Comerica Park on May 3, 2023 in Detroit. (Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Mets are 16-15, 5.0 games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.