Mets land Brewers ace Freddy Peralta in another blockbuster deal during busy offseason: reports

It’s been a busy week for the New York Mets, and it continued on Wednesday as they reportedly agreed to a trade to land Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta, giving them a much-needed upgrade in the starting rotation.

It took two of the Mets’ top five prospects to get the deal done, as ESPN reported infielder Jett Williams (No. 3, per MLB Pipeline) and right-handed pitcher Brandon Sproat are heading to Milwaukee in the deal.

The Brewers are also sending right-hander Tobias Myers in the deal.

Peralta’s trade to the Mets marks yet another big move for New York’s GM David Stearns, who introduced Bo Bichette on Wednesday. Stearns also facilitated a trade to acquire Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. on Tuesday night.

It’s been quite the offseason for the Mets, a team that fell short of postseason expectations last season despite having the second-highest payroll in baseball.

Peralta should head to Flushing as the team’s ace to enter the 2026 season, with the Mets’ top prospect, Nolan McLean, figuring to be a top-line starter this year.

The Mets also have David Peterson, Clay Holmes, Kodai Senga, and Sean Manaea as rotation options this year.

Stearns bolstered the bullpen as well this offseason, most notably adding two former New York Yankees in Devin Williams and Luke Weaver. Stearns and Williams worked together in Milwaukee while he was leading their front office, and though he had a down season, he’s in place to attempt a bounce-back as the Mets’ closer with Edwin Diaz heading to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Meanwhile, Myers adds some possible rotation depth for New York, as the 27-year-old has a 3.48 ERA across 31 starts since being called up in 2024. He also has relief appearances, marking a 1.62 ERA across 18 outings.

For the Brewers, they land Sproat, one of the Mets’ highly touted pitching prospects who was promoted last season amid rotation woes. He had a 4.79 ERA over four starts, though the 25-year-old had a 4.24 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 121 Triple-A innings.

Williams is a 5-foot-7 infielder who can also play center field. The 22-year-old hit .261 with 17 home runs, and his speed is undeniable with 34 stolen bases between Double- and Triple-A last season.

