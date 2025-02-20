Mets' Juan Soto gifts teammate car for giving up jersey number

New York Mets’ third baseman Brett Baty gave up his No. 22 to Juan Soto, and his new teammate rewarded him handsomely for it.

Soto, fresh off signing the largest contract in the history of professional sports, bought Baty a car as a token of gratitude for giving up No. 22 on Thursday.

"I really appreciate the number. This is the first one I ever wear. I wanted to give you something nice," Soto said.

"Well, this is definitely really nice," Baty responded.

Soto gave him an SUV, and left a bow on the hood for his gift for Baty. The outfielder donned the No. 22 in Mets colors during the exchange.

"Bro, this is crazy," Baty said after getting into the driver's seat for the first time.

Soto signed a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets this offseason. If Soto opts out after the fifth year of his contract, the Mets can void it by making the total value of the contract $805 million.

Soto has worn No. 22 his whole career with the Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres, and New York Yankees.

Soto is a big addition to a Mets team that made a surprise run to the NLCS last season before falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Mets retained first baseman Pete Alonso in free agency, giving Soto some important protection in the lineup.

Unfortunately for Baty, Alonso being re-signed might hurt his chances of making the opening day roster.

If Alonso departed, third baseman Mark Vientos could have taken over at first base, leaving third base open for Baty.

With the return of Alonso, Vientos is penciled in at third base after a strong second half and playoff run, as he slugged 27 home runs in 111 regular season games last season.

Baty played in 50 games last season and struggled, hitting .229 with four home runs.

Regardless of whether Baty makes the opening day roster, he will at least walk out of spring training with a brand-new car.

