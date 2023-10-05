Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets

Mets general manager resigns from role shortly after team brings in new president of baseball operations

Eppler had been employed by team in 2021

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Billy Eppler resigned from his role as the New York Mets' general manager, the team announced on Thursday.

The move comes just three days after the Mets introduced David Stearns as their president of baseball operations after eight seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers.

"I wanted David to have a clean slate and that meant me stepping down," Eppler said in a statement. "I hope for nothing but the best for the entire Mets organization."

Billy Eppler in spring training

New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler is shown during a spring training workout on Feb. 18, 2023, in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

"Billy Eppler led this team through a 101-win season and postseason berth last year and he will be missed," owner Steve Cohen said in a statement via SNY. "We accepted Billy’s resignation today as he decided it is in everyone’s best interest to fully hand over the leadership of Baseball Operations to David Stearns. On behalf of the Mets organization, we wish him all the best."

It was originally expected that Eppler would work under Stearns as part of the Mets leadership in the front office, but it's apparent he had an about-face.

Eppler was hired by the Mets in 2021 after his tenure as the general manager of the Los Angeles Angels, where he signed Shohei Ohtani. Eppler's connection to the two-way superstar (and Cohen's wallet, of course) had long been a reason why the Mets have been considered front-runners for him in free agency.

Justin Verlander is introduced with the Mets

Pitcher Justin Verlander of the New York Mets, left, general manager Billy Eppler and agent Mark Pieper are shown during Verlander's introductory press conference at Citi Field on Dec. 20, 2022, in New York City. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The Mets won 101 games last season, as the owner noted, but lost in the Wild Card Series to the San Diego Padres in disappointing fashion. To add insult to injury, they took a massive step backward this year, finishing under .500 despite a star-studded roster, and were forced to become sellers at the trade deadline.

New York officially hired Stearns last week. His contract ran out on Sunday, meaning he was no longer employed by the Brewers, even as the team made the postseason. Milwaukee was swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Wild Card Series this week.

New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler

Billy Eppler (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / File)

Buck Showalter announced on Sunday that he was stepping down as manager of the club – with Stearns in Queens, it's widely thought that Brewers manager Craig Counsell could head east to stay under the longtime executive.