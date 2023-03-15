Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets
Published

Mets' Edwin Diaz suffers injury during World Baseball Classic celebration, leaves field in wheelchair

Diaz is arguably the best closer in baseball

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
New York Mets fans are holding their breath as dominant closer, Edwin Diaz, injured his knee during Team Puerto Rico's celebration in the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday.

Promptly after clinching their spot in the WBC semifinals, the team celebrated near the mound. 

However, Diaz went down, and the celebration was suddenly somber.

Puerto Rico pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) gets taken off the field by pitching coach Ricky Bones (27) after an apparent leg injury during the team celebration against the Dominican Republic at LoanDepot Park.

Diaz was carried into foul territory and placed into a wheelchair where he was rolled into the clubhouse.

His brother, Alexis, who is also on the team, was in tears on the field.

If Diaz's injury is significant, the damage it does to the Mets is insurmountable.

Diaz was by far the best closer in baseball last year, putting up historic numbers. He pitched to a 1.31 ERA last season, easily the lowest of his career, striking out 17.1 batters per nine innings. 

He finished in ninth place in the NL Cy Young Award vote.

Diaz became a dominant closer with the Seattle Mariners and was traded to the Mets before the 2019 season - however, his first season was one to forget. His ERA was 5.59, he lost his job, and seemed to give up the long ball all the time. But he's had quite the turnaround.

Edwin Diaz #39 of Team Puerto Rico lies hurt on the field after celebrating a 5-2 win against Team Dominican Republic during their World Baseball Classic Pool D game at loanDepot park on March 15, 2023, in Miami, Florida.

Since the start of the 2020 season, he's been back to normal, with a 2.27 ERA and striking out 257 batters in 150.1 innings.

The Mets re-signed Diaz to a five-year, $102 million deal in the offseason, the most ever for a reliever. 

His walkout music, "Narco" by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet, has also grown somewhat of a cult following, and there is now a debate on if it's better than Mariano Rivera's "Enter Sandman."

Puerto Rico pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) leaves the field on a wheelchair after an apparent leg injury during the team celebration against the Dominican Republic at LoanDepot Park.

The "Amazin' Mets" won 101 games last year, but fell short of a division title to the Atlanta Braves and were knocked out of the postseason in the wild card round to the San Diego Padres.

Diaz's Mets teammate Francisco Lindor is the starting shortstop for the Puerto Rican team.