Mets-Braves doubleheader to determine final NL Wild Card teams in dramatic fashion

For most teams in MLB, the regular season has come to an end, and they know whether postseason baseball is in their future or not.

But for the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves, NL East rivals, a Monday doubleheader will determine the postseason fate of three teams, as the Arizona Diamondbacks will be watching intently.

The American League bracket has been set, but the National League Wild Card is coming down to the two final games of the regular season between the Mets and Braves, which is a doubleheader due to Hurricane Helene impacting the southeast United States.

After those three teams played on Sunday, we now know the scenarios each team needs to reach the postseason.

Sunday’s games set everything in motion as the Atlanta Braves fell to the Kansas City Royals, an AL Wild Card team, while the Mets beat the NL Central-winning Milwaukee Brewers and the Diamondbacks downed the San Diego Padres, who have an NL Wild Card.

So, this was the "chaos scenario," as none of the three teams were able to secure a postseason berth, meaning everything relies on what happens in these two games on Monday.

First, for the Mets and Braves, one win in either game will grant them a spot to play October baseball. So, even if the Mets or Braves lose Game 1 on Monday, there is still a chance to continue playing this season in Game 2.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks will be rooting for whoever wins Game 1 because they need a sweep by either team to have the chance to defend their National League pennant from a season ago.

There was a world this weekend where the Mets, if they won at least two out of three against the Brewers, didn’t have to sweat out a doubleheader on the road to determine their playoff spot. And while the Braves took two out of three from the Royals, a clean sweep would’ve meant the doubleheader was a moot point, except for trying to keep their division rival from making the cut.

But the Mets and Braves are in a position the Diamondbacks envy – no team wants their playoff fate to rest in the hands of two other teams.

In the first game, the Mets will be turning to Tylor Megill to start the game on the mound, while Spencer Schwellenbach will be going for the Braves.

Game 2 has not yet been determined for starters on either side, but the Braves do have their ace, Chris Sale, ready to go if they need him to pitch. If the Braves win the first game, Sale will likely be saved for Game 1 of the Wild Card series later this week.

It might not be playoff baseball, but everyone in MLB will be watching these two rivals going at it at 1:10 p.m. in Truist Park to see who will round out the NL Wild Card in thrilling fashion.

