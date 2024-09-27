White Sox lose 121st game of the season, setting new MLB record

The 1962 New York Mets are no longer the most lovable losers.

The Chicago White Sox lost their 121st game of the season on Friday night, surpassing that Mets team for the most losses in an MLB season in the modern era.

Chicago had won three in a row to avoid making miserable history, but their luck only lasted so long.

The Detroit Tigers scored two runs in the fifth (a bases loaded wild pitch, and a sac fly), but Chicago cut their deficit in half with a solo homer by Zach DeLoach in the sixth.

Trailing 2-1 in the seventh, though, Riley Greene drove in a run with a double, and a wild pitch made it a 4-1 game - the victory also put the Tigers in the postseason for the first time since 2014.

Chicago had their ace in Garrett Crochet on the mound, but he pitched just four innings in his final start of the season.

The Mets went 40-120 in their inaugural season (they did go on to win the World Series seven years later, so the not-too-long future may be bright in the South side). There is a chance, though, that the White Sox could have a better winning percentage, but they would have to win each of their final two games.

It's been a downward spiral for the White Sox in recent years - after going 93-69 in 2021 and making the postseason, they followed up with 81 and then 61 wins. Today, they have just 39.

Perhaps the two biggest disappointments on the roster are Andrew Benintendi and Luis Robert Jr. The White Sox signed Benintendi to an $85 million contract ahead of the 2023 season, the most-lucrative deal they've ever given. But, entering Friday, he was hitting .228 with a .690 OPS. As for Robert, he was once an MVP candidate, even finishing 12th in last year's voting. But this season, he's posting career-lows in just about every stat, hitting just .227 with a .666 OPS.

The team fired manager Pedro Grifol last month after he went 28-89 to start the season, but Grady Sizemore's entrance to the clubhouse hasn't done them many favors - they are 11-32 with him at the helm.

They say there is always next year, but that would be quite the turnaround for this squad.

