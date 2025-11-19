Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Soccer

Megan Rapinoe questions motives behind efforts to protect women's sports

Rapinoe was responding to column an NWSL player wrote earlier this month

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
High school volleyball player opens up about teams forfeiting over transgender player: 'We just wanna be able to compete' Video

High school volleyball player opens up about teams forfeiting over transgender player: 'We just wanna be able to compete'

Jurupa Valley High School volleyball player Alyssa McPherson and her mother Maribel Munoz speak out on why several girls volleyball teams in California are forfeiting over a transgender athlete on 'America Reports.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe questioned the motives behind efforts to protect women’s sports from transgender inclusion in the latest episode of her podcast with Basketball Hall of Famer Sue Bird.

Rapinoe reacted to an op-ed written by Angel City FC player Elizabeth Eddy, who called on the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) to adopt clear gender standards with different means of testing. 

Eddy drew backlash and support on both sides of the issue over her column.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Megan Rapinoe at the 2024 Olympics

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe during the first quarter between the United States and France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena Aug. 10, 2024. (Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports)

Rapinoe, who won World Cups and Olympic gold with the United States national team, took issue with the New York Post using a photo of Orlando Pride player Barbra Banda in the op-ed, even after Banda was forced to withdraw from the Zambian national squad after failing to meet sex eligibility requirements in 2022.

She then raised her issue with the Save Women’s Sports movement on the "A Touch More" podcast.

"Are we really protecting women in sports, or are we doing this just thinly veiled, ‘Oh my god, we’re scared, and we have to protect women in sports?’" Rapinoe said in a mocking tone. "And it’s like, ‘We’re fine. We don’t even have any trans players in the NWSL.’ That was really, I felt, pretty disingenuous."

130 DEMOCRAT CONGRESSIONAL REPRESENTATIVES URGE SCOTUS TO SIDE WITH TRANS ATHLETE IN TITLE IX LEGAL BATTLE

Megan Rapinoe walks onto the field

Megan Rapinoe (15) and midfielder Jessica Fishlock (10) march on to the pitch before a match against the North Carolina Courage at Lumen Field Oct. 1, 2023.  (Stephen Brashear/USA Today Sports)

Rapinoe turned her attention to Landon Donovan and the former U.S. men’s soccer star’s new hairpiece. Donovan opened up about his new hair in The Athletic in October.

Rapinoe compared the plight of gay and transgender people to that of Donovan, who wanted to rid himself of being the target of jokes in public and social media.

"I just was totally struck by the familiarity of the story and the similarity to, as a gay person, our own pursuit of gay rights and of being our full selves, specifically of trans people, in this moment in general," Rapinoe said. 

"And, like, it f---ing matters how you feel when you look in the mirror. It matters how you feel inside your own body. It doesn’t matter what anybody else thinks.

Megan Rapinoe has her jersey retired

Former Seattle Reign midfielder Megan Rapinoe acknowledges fans during a jersey retirement ceremony before a match between the North Carolina Courage and the Seattle Reign at Lumen Field Aug. 25, 2024. (Stephen Brashear/USA Today Sports)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think so often when we talk about gay rights, and specifically trans rights, we’re, like, trying to express at a basic level of how vital and how important it is for everyone to be able to exist in their own skin and in their own bodies in the way that they want and the way that feels comfortable. It doesn’t have to do with anybody else. And it really can be life-changing, it can be life-saving in so many ways. And I just think it’s really important," she added.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue