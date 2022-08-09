Expand / Collapse search
Mecury's Diana Taurasi will miss remainder of season with quadriceps strain

Taurasi is the WNBA's all-time leading scorer

Associated Press
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi will miss the remainder of the season with a quadriceps strain.

Taurasi missed the last two games with the injury and the team announced Monday that the WNBA's all-time leading scorer will not be available as the Mercury fight for a 10th straight playoff appearance.

Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury prepares to shoot a free throw during the game against the Los Angeles Sparks on July 28, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. 

A five-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time WNBA champion, Taurasi averaged 16.7 points and 3.9 assists this season, her 17th in the WNBA. Phoenix signed Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract to fill Taurasi's roster spot.

Phoenix has played all season without center Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 after police at a Moscow airport said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison last week, but U.S. officials are hoping to bring her home in a prisoner swap.

Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury drives to the basket during the game against the New York Liberty on July 31, 2022 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Mercury are one of six teams fighting for the final three WNBA playoff spots heading into the final week of the season.