NHL
McDavid hits 100 points, Eberle has hat trick and Oilers win

By | Associated Press
    Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) and Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrate a goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, April 9, 2017. (Amber Bracken/The Canadian Press via AP) (The Associated Press)

    Vancouver Canucks Nikita Tryamkin (88), center, watches as crew clean up hats after Edmonton Oilers' Jordan Eberle (14) scored a hat trick during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, April 9, 2017. (Amber Bracken/The Canadian Press via AP) (The Associated Press)

    Vancouver Canucks' Ben Hutton (27) takes out Edmonton Oilers' Zack Kassian (44) during second period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday April 9, 2017. (Amber Bracken/The Canadian Press via AP) (The Associated Press)

EDMONTON, Alberta – Connor McDavid hit the 100-point mark, Jordan Eberle recorded a hat trick and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Sunday night in the final regular-season game on the NHL schedule.

McDavid had a pair of assists and ended the season with 30 goals and 70 assists in 82 games. He is the only player to reach 100 points this season. Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby and Chicago's Patrick Kane tied for second with 89 apiece.

Edmonton will open the playoffs at home against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.

Drake Caggiula and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the red-hot Oilers, who have won 12 of their last 14 games and nine in a row on home ice.