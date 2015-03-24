McCutchen doubles, homers; Pirates and Orioles finish in 7-7 tie in 10 innings

next Image 1 of 2

Andrew McCutchen hit a ninth-inning home run and the Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles played to a 7-7, 10-inning tie on Sunday.

McCutchen, who also doubled, is batting .529 this spring.

Gerrit Cole allowed six runs and eight hits in 6 2-3 innings.

Cole, who will probably be Pittsburgh's No. 2 starter this season, allowed three home runs among his eight hits: a leadoff homer to Nick Markakis in the first, a two-out blast to Chris Davis, his fourth this spring, and a two-run shot by Ryan Flaherty in the sixth.

In three spring starts, Cole has allowed eight earned runs in 11 2-3 innings.

Kevin Gausman allowed a leadoff homer to Starling Marte in the first. He gave up the run and three hits in four innings, walking two and striking out eight.