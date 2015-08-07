McCann, A-Rod and Yankees break loose again, rout Red Sox

NEW YORK (AP) Brian McCann and Chris Young hit three-run homers during a nine-run burst in the seventh inning and the New York Yankees broke loose once again, romping past the Boston Red Sox 13-3 Tuesday night.

Down 2-1 and held to three singles going into the sixth, the Yankees suddenly struck. The AL East leaders wound up scoring in double figures for the fourth time in seven games - they'd gone more than a month without doing it until a 21-5 rout at Texas last week.

Mark Teixeira hit a pair of RBI singles and McCann, Alex Rodriguez, Carlos Beltran and Chase Headley added late doubles as the Yankees won for the 11th time in 15 games.

Last-place Boston lost its eighth straight on the road.