NFL
Published

Baker Mayfield requests trade from Browns as team drops out of Deshaun Watson sweepstakes: report

Mayfield is entering the final year of his rookie contract

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
There’s at least one team out on Deshaun Watson.

The Cleveland Browns were told that the superstar quarterback is potentially no longer interested in joining the organization, the NFL Network reported citing sources.

Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Cleveland viewed current starter Baker Mayfield as its quarterback moving forward, but the former Oklahoma product reportedly told ESPN that he requested a trade from the team.

"It’s in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on. The relationship is far too gone to mend. It’s in the best interests of both sides to move on," Mayfield told ESPN.

Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

On Tuesday, Mayfield thanked Browns fans in a message on social media.

"I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process," Mayfield wrote in a post. "I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God's plan throughout this process. I have given this franchise everything I have."

After Mayfield’s trade request surfaced, Cleveland.com reported, citing a league source, that the team won’t "accommodate his request."

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield works out prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield works out prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

On Wednesday there were reports that the Browns could move on from Mayfield regardless of what was to happen with Watson. ESPN reported that that Browns wanted "an adult" at quarterback and there’s a chance they could make a run at San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

Mayfield is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

