PGA Tour
Published

Max Homa nails hole-in-one at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Homa told reporters after the round he didn't see the shot go in

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Max Homa shot well at the Rocket Mortgage Classic over the weekend and nearly made a run for the top of the leaderboard at the Detroit Golf Club in the final round Sunday.

Homa was on the par 3 15th hole and about 140 yards from the pin. His shot hit the green immediately and took a few bounces before rolling backward and finding the cup for a hole-in-one. He was all smiles and slapped hands with the golfers in his group.

Max Homa swings

Max Homa plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

It was Homa’s second ace on the PGA Tour and helped him finish with a 67 in the final round and 15-under par for the tournament. He had five birdies and two bogeys Sunday.

Homa told reporters afterward he didn’t see the shot go in.

"I missed every 7- to 12-footer of the week, so I decided to just aim closer to the hole. It was like a perfect pitching wedge," he said. "If it landed short, I thought it’d skip forward. If it landed where it did, it should get close. I made a good swing on it, couldn’t see it. I’ve made two out here now, couldn’t see any of them. One day I would like to see it go in. It’s cool to hear the roar, especially on that hole. That hole is awesome. It was fun."

Max Homa watches

Max Homa of the United States approaches the third tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

DJ KHALED’S LOVE FOR GOLF REACHING NEW HEIGHTS WITH EVERY ROUND: ‘I WANT TO GO PRO’

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to get back up the leaderboard. He finished tied for 21st.

Rickie Fowler held off Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in a playoff. Each golfer finished 24-under par for the tournament. Fowler shot a 68 in the fourth round, while Morikawa finished with a 64 and Hadwin shot a 67.

Max Homa and Taylor Moore

Max Homa, left, and Taylor Moore wait as Brian Harman putts on the ninth green during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

It was Fowler’s first PGA Tour win since the Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2019. He has six career PGA Tour wins.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.