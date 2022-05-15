Mavericks rout Suns behind Luka Doncic's 35 points, ready to play Warriors in West finals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Dallas Mavericks had no fear going into Game 7 against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night and completely blew the doors off the defending Western Conference champions 123-90.

Mavericks sharpshooter Luka Doncic piled on 35 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in the win. Dallas is back in the conference finals for the first time since 2011 when they eventually went on to defeat the Miami Heat for an NBA championship. But first they’ll have to beat the Golden State Warriors.

Spencer Dinwiddie added 30 points off the bench on 11-of-15 shooting. Jalen Brunson had 24 points and six rebounds. Doncic, Dinwiddie and Brunson were the only Mavericks players in double figures. Twelve of the 14 players who came onto the floor had a field goal.

Doncic and Dinwiddie were the first pair of teammates to score 30 points each since Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant did it for the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals against the Sacramento Kings in 2002, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Dallas held Chris Paul and Devin Booker to a combined 21 points.

Paul, the All-Star point guard who has never won an NBA championship, was 4-for-8 from the field with 10 points and four assists. Booker was 3-for-14 with three rebounds. Booker was -41.

Cam Johnson and Ish Wainright were the other two Suns in double figures. Johnson had 12 points and five rebounds. Wainright had 10 points and four rebounds.

Phoenix shot under 40% from the floor and three-point range Dallas was shooting 56.8% from the floor while shooting 38.7& from long range.

Dallas will now face Golden State for the right to go to the NBA Finals. In their last matchup, Dallas beat Golden State 107-101. Doncic had 34 points in the win.