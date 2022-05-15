Expand / Collapse search
NBA Playoffs
Celtics end Bucks' pursuit of back-to-back championships with Game 7 thrashing

Celtics have a date in the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
There will be no repeat NBA champion for the fourth consecutive season.

The Boston Celtics knocked out the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 on Sunday 109-81.

The Celtics will get to renew their playoff rivalry with the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.

The two teams last played in the Eastern Conference finals in the Orlando bubble at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Miami got the better of Boston in that series, 4-2. Tatum and Bam Adebayo were the leading scorers for their respective teams.

Game 1 of the conference finals is set for Tuesday in Miami at 8:30 p.m. ET.

