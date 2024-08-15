Expand / Collapse search
Mauricio Pochettino tapped to lead US men's soccer team: reports

Pochettino previously managed Chelsea

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the next head coach of the United States men’s national team, according to multiple reports.

Pochettino was the top target for the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) to replace Gregg Berhalter with, FOX Sports reported last week.

Mauricio Pochettino waves to the crowd

Mauricio Pochettino, manager of World XI, acknowledges the fans prior to Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2024 at Stamford Bridge on June 9, 2024 in London. (Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Pochettino was the manager at Chelsea from May 2023 to May 2024. The club finished sixth in the Premier League table and have not been on top of the table since the 2016-17 season. He managed Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham, Southampton and Espanyol.

He appeared in 216 matches for Espanyol during his playing career and scored 11 goals. He also spent time with Paris Saint-Germain, Bordeaux and Espanyol. He also had 20 caps for the Argentine national team.

Pochettino will replace Gregg Berhalter, who managed the team from 2018-2022 and again from 2023-2024 after his contract was renewed. Under Berhalter, the U.S. men’s team could not make it into the knockout round of the Copa América and only got to the Round of 16 in the latest World Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino managing Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino, manager of Chelsea, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea FC at American Express Community Stadium on May 15, 2024 in Brighton, England. (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

He was tapped as the head coach after having talks with USSF technical director Matt Crocker, sources told ESPN. Crocker previously worked with the English Premier League’s Southampton and the English Football Association.

Pochettino is reportedly expected to start managing the team as early as Sept. 7, when the team takes on Canada in Kansas City, Kansas.

There are high expectations for the group of Americans who are on the current team. Boasted as the "golden generation," the team has far from lived up to those expectations.

Gregg Berhalter at Copa America

Gregg Berhalter, head coach of the United States, stands during the national anthem before the CONMEBOL Copa América group C match between the United States and Uruguay at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 1, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

The team has won plenty of Gold Cups and Nations League tournaments but have not gotten at least third place in the World Cup since 1930 or won a medal at the Olympics since 1904.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.