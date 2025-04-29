Matt Petgrave, hockey player involved in death of Adam Johnson, won't face charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Matt Petgrave, the man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of hockey player Adam Johnson, will not face charges, British prosecutors said on Tuesday.

The New York Post reports the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided not to charge Petgrave, who was involved in the tragic collision with Johnson during a Nottingham Panthers-Sheffield Steelers hockey game on Oct. 28, 2023.

Petgrave's skate sliced Johnson's neck during the collision, ultimately leading to his death.

South Yorkshire Police arrested Petgrave two weeks after the incident, though they didn't specify who it was publicly. Then, Petgrave posted a crowdfunding appeal for legal fees, saying that he was the subject of a police investigation.

The CPS explained their reasoning not to charge Petgrave, calling the situation "a shocking and deeply upsetting incident."

"The CPS and South Yorkshire Police have worked closely together to determine whether any criminal charges should be brought against the other ice hockey player involved," Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Michael Quinn said, per The Post.

"Following a thorough police investigation and a comprehensive review of all the evidence by the CPS, we have concluded that there is not a realistic prospect of conviction for any criminal offense and so there will not be a prosecution. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Adam Johnson."

When the horrible incident took place, there was debate on social media about whether Petgrave collided with Johnson on purpose. But Johnson's teammates supported Petgrave, with one saying there "isn't a chance that it's deliberate."

Debate also sparked about hockey player protection on the ice, and the English Ice Hockey Association quickly mandated neck protection for all players.

The announcement came two days after Johnson's accident, as neck protection was mandated starting in 2024.

Johnson played 13 games during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons for the Pittsburgh Penguins, who honored him at the time of his tragic death.

"The Pittsburgh Penguins join the entire hockey world in mourning the life of Adam Johnson, whose life tragically ended far too soon," the team said in a statement. "We offer our deepest condolences to Adam’s family and friends, as well as all of Adam’s past and present teammates and coaches. Adam will always be part of the Penguins family."

