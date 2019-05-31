Matt Kuchar has bizarre spat with officials over ruling at Memorial Tournament

Golfer Matt Kuchar had a bizarre disagreement with officials at the Memorial Tournament on Thursday.

Kuchar was on the 17th hole of a par-4 when his tee shot landed in a pitch mark. According to golf rules, a player is allowed to move their ball out of the mark if it came from their ball.

Kuchar called an official over to determine whether the pitch mark was his or that of another player, according to the New York Post. The official ruled it wasn’t Kuchar’s mark. The golfer then asked for a second official to give their opinion and even watched a replay review of the ball going into the mark.

The golfer addressed the issue with reporters after his round, according to the New York Post.

“The rules officials, they know the rules a lot better than I do. I thought there was potential that it might have broken additional ground and is that a new embedded ball. I’m not sure, and that’s why we have the rules officials,” Kuchar said.

Kuchar has already had a strange PGA season in which he was sharply criticized for giving a caddie a $5,000 tip when he won a $1.3 million prize at an event in November.

He ended up shooting a 73, finishing 1-over-par for the day.