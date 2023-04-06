Masters Round 1: Jon Rahm fights back from brutal start; LIV's Brooks Koepka atop crowded leaderboard

The tradition unlike any other is back and better than ever.

Jon Rahm stormed back after a nightmarish start, Brooks Koepka is putting LIV Golf on his back and Tiger Woods is back at Augusta.

Here's everything to know about the first round of the Masters:

Jon Rahm's comeback

Rahm reached the first hole in regulation, but a brutal four-putt opened up his scorecard with a double bogey.

It's no fluke he's of the favorites to win his first green jacket. Rahm was unconscious for the rest of the afternoon, going nine-under the rest of the day.

Rahm answered his double with back-to-back birdies, and after another one on seven, he eagled eight, and it was a whole new ball game. After four straight pars, he birdied four of his final six holes and entered the clubhouse tied for the lead with Viktor Hovland after a 7-under 65. It's the lowest score in Masters history after a player opening with a double-bogey or worse.

Welcome back, Brooks Koepka

Koepka was one of the biggest names to defect to LIV Golf last year, and this is his first Masters since then. He's missed the cut in his previous two appearances after finishing tied for second in 2019.

Not many of the LIV players did much, but Koepka's name is at the top of the leaderboard, along with Rahm and Viktor Hovland, at 7 under. Koepka birdied the final two holes of the day to reach that number.

Despite his controversial move to the LIV, Koepka's been under the radar. But it's no secret Koepka goes into a different mode in majors. Last year was a different story. He missed two cuts and finished tied for 55th at the PGA Championship and then 55th at the U.S. Open.

In Netflix's "Free Swing," he did not shy away from speaking about his recent struggles. Now, in his eighth Masters, he's looking to get back to his dominance of 2017 to 2019.

Tiger Woods' up-and-down afternoon

Woods shot an up-and-down 74 in the first round Thursday, his fifth round of competitive golf this year.

Woods bogeyed three of his first seven holes but birdied eight to get to 2 over. He played even golf the remainder of the round.

After bogeying 11 to begin Amen Corner, Woods birdied both 15 and 16, the first of which came on a 30-foot putt on the par 5. But, after hitting back-to-back bunkers on 18, he had to settle for a bogey to finish his round.

Woods' odds of winning a sixth green jacket seem slim, but a win would tie him with Jack Nicklaus for the most ever.

Woods has advanced to Saturday in 22 consecutive Masters he has played and has not missed the cut since 1996. If he makes the cut Friday, he will tie the record for most consecutive cuts made at the tournament, joining Gary Player and Fred Couples.

Other notes

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler eagled the second hole of the day but cooled off by going 2 under for the remaining 16 holes. He finished with a 4-under 68.

Still on his quest for his first green jacket, Rory McIlroy again had a slow first round. Five birdies, three bogeys and a double all add up to an even 72 for the 33-year-old.

Hovland's 65 is the lowest score by anyone paired with Woods. Not many players welcome the crowd Tiger brings along, but the Norwegian seems to be handling it just fine.

Sam Bennett is 4 under. Never heard of him? Well, it's because he's an amateur. Bennett attends Texas A&M and earned a trip to the tournament by winning the U.S. Amateur at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus. That victory also earned him an exemption to The Open Championship later this year. He finished tied for 49th at the U.S. Open last year.

Oh, and Fred Couples shot a 1 under. The legend continues.