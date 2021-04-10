Defending Masters champ Dustin Johnson leads notable golfers who miss cut

Dustin Johnson’s reign as Masters champion lasted all of five months.

Johnson missed the Masters cut Friday and will only be at Augusta National to put the green jacket on whoever is left standing Sunday. The No. 1 golfer in the world finished his round with three bogeys and missed the cut by only two strokes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Obviously, I wanted to be around for the weekend," Johnson said. "I like this golf course. I feel like I play it very well. I just didn’t putt very good. It’s pretty simple."

He was the 11th defending champion to miss the 36-hole cut. Seve Ballesteros did it twice.

ROSE CLINGS TO 1-SHOT MASTERS LEAD AS SPIETH, THOMAS LURK

Johnson won the Masters last November as the event was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. He shot a first-round 74 and a second-round 75. Three over par was the cut line to get a chance at playing for the green jacket.

Justin Rose led the field finishing the second round 7-under par overall. Brian Harman, Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth and Marc Leishman rounded out the top of the leaderboard.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Four of the world’s top 12 players will not be competing over the weekend, including Johnson. Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy were among those who missed out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.