Masters champ Scottie Scheffler reveals where golf stands on priority list with baby due soon

Scheffler vowed to withdraw from the Masters if his wife went into labor

Ryan Gaydos
There was a lot for Scottie Scheffler to process after winning the second green jacket of his career at the Masters tournament on Sunday as he finished 11-under par for the weekend.

Scheffler faced questions in the latter parts of the tournament about whether he would indeed withdraw if his wife, Meredith, did go into labor. The baby did not come over the weekend, but for Scheffler, he admitted that the sport of golf was becoming less of a priority for him.

Scottie Scheffler speaks

Scottie Scheffler speaks at the green jacket ceremony after winning the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, on April 14, 2024. (Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Network)

"I'm definitely not going to intentionally take my eye off the ball," he said. "I will go home, soak in this victory tonight. Will definitely enjoy the birth of my first child. But with that being said, I still love competing. My priorities will change here very soon. My son or daughter will now be the main priority, along with my wife, so golf will now be probably fourth in line.

"But I still love competing. I don't plan on taking my eye off the ball anytime soon, that's for sure."

Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler, left, sits next to Jon Rahm at the green jacket ceremony after winning the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, on April 14, 2024. (Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Network)

Scheffler started off the year just as hot as he did in 2022 – when he won his first Masters. He won two events headed into Augusta. In 2022, he won three events.

So far this season, he has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championships. He was also tied for second in the Texas Children’s Houston Open and tied for third at the WM Phoenix Open.

Scheffler’s second Masters win was also the second major of his career. 

Scottie Scheffler gets the green jacket

The 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm, right, places the green jacket on 2024 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler during the green jacket ceremony following the final round of the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, on April 14, 2024. (Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Network)

The PGA Championship is set to see off on May 16. Whether fans see Scheffler at Valhalla may still be up for debate.

