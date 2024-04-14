Masters leader Scottie Scheffler reveals he has plan if wife goes into labor

Scottie Scheffler entered Sunday eyeing his second career Masters victory, but the question will not be whether or not he can do it, it will be whether he’ll be there to do it.

Scheffler’s wife, Meredith, may go into labor before he tees off for the final round. In that case, Scheffler has vowed that he will withdraw from the Masters if she does go into labor. He’s set to begin at 2:35 p.m. ET.

"I definitely have a way to get home pretty quickly. We have somebody here that has access to their cell phone, if that's all right," he said. "And, yes, I'll be available to go home then whenever I need to."

Asked whether he thought she would call him, Scheffler responded with a laugh, "She better call."

Scheffler and Sam Burns revealed their baby plans ahead of the tournament. But going into the final round, Scheffler had a one-shot lead over Collin Morikawa.

He was asked about his emotions going into Sunday, compared to going into the final round of the 2022 Masters. He had a three-stroke lead over Cameron Smith at the time and finished the tournament with a three-shot lead over Rory McIlroy.

Scheffler said this year was a little bit different.

"Going into Sunday (in 2022), Meredith and I were just a little bit emotional about what was going on at the time, because our lives were changing at a very rapid pace," he said. "Now I think we have settled more into where our lives are at, and right now the most exciting thing is not winning the Masters, it's (the) baby coming pretty soon. Things are a lot different now, and I feel like we've both matured.

"But I think a lot of that emotion from Sunday morning a few years ago was more about just how quickly our life was changing, and it was more of, ‘Are we ready for this type of thing?’ Yeah, that's when Mer gave me that nice speech, and here we are."