The Masters

Masters leader Scottie Scheffler reveals he has plan if wife goes into labor

Scheffler enters the final round in first place

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Scottie Scheffler entered Sunday eyeing his second career Masters victory, but the question will not be whether or not he can do it, it will be whether he’ll be there to do it.

Scheffler’s wife, Meredith, may go into labor before he tees off for the final round. In that case, Scheffler has vowed that he will withdraw from the Masters if she does go into labor. He’s set to begin at 2:35 p.m. ET.

Scott Scheffler swings

Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2024, in Augusta, Georgia. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

"I definitely have a way to get home pretty quickly. We have somebody here that has access to their cell phone, if that's all right," he said. "And, yes, I'll be available to go home then whenever I need to."

Asked whether he thought she would call him, Scheffler responded with a laugh, "She better call."

Scheffler and Sam Burns revealed their baby plans ahead of the tournament. But going into the final round, Scheffler had a one-shot lead over Collin Morikawa.

TIGER WOODS POSTS HIS WORST MASTERS SCORE EVER, FALLING OUT OF CONTENTION

Scottie Scheffler tips his cap

Scottie Scheffler of the United States (L) and Nicolai Højgaard of Denmark shake hands on the 18th green after finishing their round during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2024, in Augusta, Georgia. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

He was asked about his emotions going into Sunday, compared to going into the final round of the 2022 Masters. He had a three-stroke lead over Cameron Smith at the time and finished the tournament with a three-shot lead over Rory McIlroy.

Scheffler said this year was a little bit different.

"Going into Sunday (in 2022), Meredith and I were just a little bit emotional about what was going on at the time, because our lives were changing at a very rapid pace," he said. "Now I think we have settled more into where our lives are at, and right now the most exciting thing is not winning the Masters, it's (the) baby coming pretty soon. Things are a lot different now, and I feel like we've both matured.

Scottie Scheffler tips his cap

Scottie Scheffler celebrates after a birdie on the 18th hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Augusta, Georgia. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

"But I think a lot of that emotion from Sunday morning a few years ago was more about just how quickly our life was changing, and it was more of, ‘Are we ready for this type of thing?’ Yeah, that's when Mer gave me that nice speech, and here we are."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.