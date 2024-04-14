Scottie Scheffler wins Masters for 2nd time in career

Scottie Scheffler held off Ludvig Åberg, Collin Morikawa and Max Homa at Augusta National on Sunday to win the Masters for the second time in his career.

Scheffler came into the fourth round with a one-stroke lead over Morikawa. But Scheffler competing in the final day wasn’t set in stone.

Scheffler was set to withdraw from the tournament altogether should his wife, Meredith, go into labor with their first child. However, it didn’t seem that occurred and Scheffler was able to stay at Augusta and win the second green jacket of his career.

He started the day with two consecutive pars and then started to build on his advantage with a birdie on the third hole. He had bogeys on holes four and seven but finished the front nine strong, which carried him into the back nine.

Scheffler birdied eight, nine and 10 before he bogeyed once more on 11. He bounced back with birdies on 13 and 14 to maintain a three-stroke lead on Åberg and a five-stroke lead on Homa.

He was on such a role, even Patrick Mahomes had to chime in.

"Scottie is so good," the Kansas City Chiefs star wrote on X.

Another birdie on 16 put him up four strokes on Åberg. On 18, he nearly holed out a few yards away from the cup. He tapped in the final putt to complete the masterful performance.

He was 11-under for the tournament.

Scheffler shot a 66 to open the tournament, which was only bested by Bryson DeChambeau’s 65. He then finished with a 72 and 73 in rounds 2 and 3, respectively.

He joined Tiger Woods as the only golfers to arrive in Augusta, Georgia, No. 1 in the world golf rankings and win the Masters multiple times. Scheffler did the same in 2022.

Åberg finished the day with a 69 and was 7-under par for the tournament. Morikawa was behind him, 4-under par for the tournament.

Homa tied for third place with Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood with a final-round 73.