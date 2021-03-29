Massage therapist details encounter with Deshaun Watson, says it was 'unlike any other interaction'

On the heels of three more lawsuits Sunday -- which now brings the total to 19 -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson found himself in the headlines of an explosive new story in Sports Illustrated Monday.

Many of the women who have shared the alleged behavior of the 25-year-old athlete are clients of attorney Tony Buzbee, but a new story surfaced on Monday from a woman not represented by Buzbee and she shared it with Sports Illustrated.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mary’s goal with sharing her story was to "[prevent] this from happening to any other professionals in her industry." Sports Illustrated examined text and social media exchanges between Mary and Watson to make sure they correlated with her story.

A professional massage therapist --like several of the others who have made claims against Watson -- Mary has dealt with more than 1,000 clients, including other professional athletes. Mary said that Watson "did not touch her nor force her into any sexual acts." However, she said that his behavior was "inappropriate and unlike any other interaction."

TEXANS' DESHAUN WATSON ALLEGEDLY DELETING INSTAGRAM MESSAGES, TRYING TO SETTLE CASES, NEW LAWSUIT STATES

"I just want a genuine apology, for us and our community, for putting us in these situations where we don't know what to do," Mary told Sports Illustrated. "There are so many people that are against us, saying, ‘Why would he do that? He has no reason to do that. He has a beautiful girlfriend; he has this, this, this and this.’ All of those things are true, but fame doesn't create character."

Mary told Sports Illustrated about an incident from 2019. She explained that Watson wanted to remove the towel that was covering his groin area during the massage session. She also said that she noticed "different fluids on his stomach" after Watson grew an erection and had been "thrusting the air."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After Watson’s session was over, Mary said that she called a relative to share exactly what happened. Sports Illustrated reached out to Mary’s relative, and the person told the same exact story.

According to Mary, Watson reached back out to her to make another appointment, but she never scheduled another session with him because she was uncomfortable.

While Watson has not commented on the SI account, he has firmly denied the other allegations. Watson is currently under investigation by the NFL in accordance with the league's personal-conduct policy which prohibits "conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence" in the game.