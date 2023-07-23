Expand / Collapse search
High School
Massachusetts high school lacrosse star, 17, killed in boating accident

Sadie Mauro was set to play college at Gettysburg College next year

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
A high school lacrosse star lost her life on Friday night in a Cape Cod boat wreck.

Sadie Mauro, who was set to begin her senior year at Dover-Sherborn High School, died at age 17 after she went missing in Sesult Harbor.

The boat Mauro was riding in crashed, and she was ejected after it hit a jetty.

Red Sox Boston, Boston sports

A 17-year-old lacrosse star was killed in a boating crash on Friday

Coast Guard and local dive teams recovered her body at a nearby beach about 90 minutes after the crash.

Mauro was part of the state championship team in both 2021 and 2022 as a midfielder/defender and was committed to playing at Gettysburg College, which won the 2017 and 2018 DIII national championships.

"Working as a team to achieve these successes, and being a starter this season has been extremely rewarding and motivating. I can’t wait to continue my athletic and academic career collegiately," Mauro once wrote.

"Sadie’s smile could light up a room, she had a heart of gold and the sweetest spirit," Dover-Sherborn High School principal John Smith said. "She had such a strong sense of self and had a love for adventure and anything outdoors. A hardworking student and great athlete, Sadie was genuine and effortlessly kind."

Lacrosse sticks

Sadie Mauro was committed to playing at Gettysburg College. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

"The Dover-Sherborn community is strong and is known for its strength and resiliency in the face of unimaginable tragedy. We will continue to support each other in the days and weeks ahead as we surround Sadie’s family, friends and loved ones with care and love," Dover-Sherborn Public Schools Superintendent Beth McCoy said, via the New York Post. "I will be hugging my children extra tight this evening – I am sure you will do the same."

Six people were in the both that crashed - a 17-year-old male was taken to the hospital with a head laceration.

The crash remains under investigation, but initial reports say the boat was equipped with two 250-horsepower engines and was registered in Alabama.

Crews were sent on Saturday into the waters to recover debris from the crash.

Lacrosse net

Mauro's high school team won the state title in 2021 and 2022. (Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Smith said that "members of the counseling team will be available in addition to a crisis counselor from the Riverside Trauma Center and service dogs from both the Dover and Sherborn police departments,"