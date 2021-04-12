Marv Levy's advice for Bill Belichick on his football future: 'You just coach as long as you love it'

Bill Belichick should not consider retiring from football, at least not yet, former Buffalo Bills head coach Marv Levy said Sunday.

The New England Patriots coach will be 69 years old when the 2021 NFL season starts in September. Only Pete Carroll, of the Seattle Seahawks, will be older. Carroll turns 70 in September.

"Age is only an approximate thing. You're involved and you're going at it hard, and you love it, that's it," the 95-year-old Levy told ESPN. "You just coach as long as you love it. I finally retired because the great core of our team had gotten old, and they were all retiring. And I had it finally. I felt I needed some time away."

Levy was the head coach of the Bills from 1986 to 1997 and won four consecutive AFC championships with the team but could never find a way to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Even while then-owner Ralph Wilson tried to talk him out of retiring, Levy admitted to ESPN he knew it was time.

"Maybe a year or two later, to tell you the truth. I said, 'Wow, maybe I did it too soon' when I was back rested up. I probably could have done another 3-4 years, easy," he said.

Belichick will likely retire as one of the greatest coaches of all time — up there with Don Shula, George Halas, Tom Landry and even Levy himself.

He has six Super Bowl rings and more than 300 wins between regular season and postseason games.

It’s unclear how long Belichick has left in the NFL.