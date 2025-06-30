Expand / Collapse search
Martina Navratilova reacts as suspected shooter in Idaho firefighter ambush is identified

Martina Navratilova wrote that 'our country is messed up'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
NEW: 911 call released after sniper kills 2 Idaho firefighters Video

NEW: 911 call released after sniper kills 2 Idaho firefighters

Chief correspondent Jonathan Hunt provides updates on the ambush shooting in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, that left two firefighters dead and one injured. 

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova reacted to the heinous ambush-style shooting in Idaho that left two firefighters dead and another wounded on Sunday.

The suspected sniper was identified as Wess Roley. Officials said Roley deliberately set a brush fire on Canfield Mountain, near Coeur d’Alene to lure first responders into a deadly trap, according to the Associated Press.

Martina Navratilova in 2023

Martina Navratilova during a join press conference with Chris Evert of the USA, on Day 5 of the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun 2023 part of the Hologic WTA Tour, on Nov. 2, 2023, in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"Our country is messed up…. RIP to the heroes who died and may the dead killer rot in some hellish place," Navratilova wrote on X.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews initially responded to a blaze at Canfield Mountain just north of Coeur d’Alene. Audio released from the scene showed first responders calling for help.

Law enforcement launched a massive manhunt, tracking the suspected gunman through the terrain. Using cellphone data, a tactical team located Roley’s body several hours later in a wooded area near the origin point of the fire. A firearm was found nearby.

Active shooter situation in Idaho

Idaho Governor Brad Little asked residents to pray for firefighters as the active shooter situation unfolded on June 29, 2025. (KHQ)

SUSPECTED SHOOTER IN IDAHO FIREFIGHTER AMBUSH IDENTIFIED

Officials have not yet confirmed whether he died by suicide or was fatally wounded during an exchange with authorities.

The identities of the two deceased firefighters have not been publicly released, pending notification of next of kin.

Identity of alleged Idaho gunman revealed: Report Video

The third firefighter, who suffered critical injuries, underwent emergency surgery and remains in stable condition.

Fox News’ Sarah Rumpf-Whitten and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.