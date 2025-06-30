Suspected shooter in Idaho firefighter ambush identified

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The alleged sniper who killed two firefighters and wounded a third in an ambush-styled attack in Idaho has been identified as Wess Roley.

The Associated Pressd reported, citing a law enforcement official, that Roley deliberately set a brush fire on Canfield Mountain, near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Sunday, June 29 to lure first responders into a deadly trap.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews responded to a blaze at Canfield Mountain just north of Coeur d’Alene around 1:30 p.m. Gunshots were reported about a half-hour later.

In audio from the scene, a firefighter said there was an "emergency situation" and an "active shooter at a fire."

"We need law enforcement up here immediately," the firefighter told a dispatcher, adding that there were "two battalion chiefs down."

"We have another Coeur d’Alene firefighter down ... we've got two unresponsive battalion chiefs down, multiple gunshot wounds, two Coeur d’Alene are down ... I'm pinned down," the caller continued.

The caller also said that the fire "was set intentionally to draw us in."

"It's clear to me that this fire was set intentionally to draw us in," the caller said.

Law enforcement launched a massive manhunt, tracking the suspected gunman through the terrain. Using cellphone data, a tactical team located Roley’s body several hours later in a wooded area near the origin point of the fire. A firearm was found nearby.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether he died by suicide or was fatally wounded during an exchange with authorities.

The identities of the two deceased firefighters have not been publicly released, pending notification of next of kin.

The third firefighter, who suffered critical injuries, underwent emergency surgery and remains in stable condition.

Idaho Governor Brad Little condemned the incident as "a heinous, direct assault on our brave firefighters" and pledged full state support for the investigation.

"They answered the call to protect others and paid the ultimate price," Little said.

The motive behind Roley’s actions remains unclear, and federal agencies including the FBI are assisting local authorities in the investigation.

