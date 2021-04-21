In NFL star’s gun arrest video, police warn him: ‘You're gonna shoot your d--- off’

New Orleans Saints superstar Marshon Lattimore was arrested last month in Cleveland when police discovered that he had a stolen gun hiding in his pants. The vehicle he was in was pulled over because the driver committed several traffic violations.

Lattimore and three other passengers were arrested. The star cornerback was booked on charges of failure to notify and receiving stolen property, which is a fourth-degree felony and carries a maximum punishment of 18 months in jail.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Wednesday, the video of the incident was obtained by TMZ Sports.

In the video, police approached the vehicle and said that they smelled marijuana. Cops asked Lattimore if there were guns in the car, and he responded by saying that he had one in the groin area of his pants.

"You’re gonna shoot your d--- off," an officer is heard saying to Lattimore as he removed the gun from his pants. Another officer added, "Get yourself a holster, brother."

RYAN FITZPATRICK RECALLS AWKWARD TEXT TO ALEX SMITH AFTER 2018 LEG INJURY: 'FELT LIKE THE BIGGEST A--HOLE'

Shortly after, one police officer recognized that Lattimore was an NFL player.

"You play for the Saints?" he asked, which led to the officer having a talk with the player.

"The amount of stuff you got going for you, bro," the officer then said. "It's not like you're a f--king chump out there, bro."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lattimore, who played college football at Ohio State, is one of the best defensive backs in the NFL. Last season, he had 62 total tackles with 11 passes defended and two interceptions. On a weekly basis, the Saints line Lattimore up against the opposing team’s best wide receiver.

Lattimore’s rookie deal expires following the 2021 season, which means he will be seeking a huge contract extension next year.