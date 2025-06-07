Marlins' Ryan Weathers struck in head by catcher's warmup throw in bizarre moment vs. Rays

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Marlins starter Ryan Weathers was drilled in the head by a throw down to second base after tossing his final warmup pitch between innings during a Miami Marlins-Tampa Bay Rays game Saturday.

As is customary between innings, the catcher will throw the ball down to second base to practice for a potential steal situation during the frame.

But Marlins catcher Nick Fortes’ throw to second caught Weathers right in the head, and Weathers dropped quickly to the mound.

Weathers was clearly in pain, and trainers emerged to examine the left-hander.

Weathers shook off the blow and stayed in the game. He threw a clean first inning with just eight pitches.

However, Weathers was removed from his start after three innings for "precautionary reasons" after throwing just 57 pitches.

The Marlins said Weathers would be further evaluated.

Miami has struggled so far this season with a 24-38 record despite an 11-10 win over Tampa Bay Saturday.

They were just swept by the Colorado Rockies, who have the worst record in MLB by far (12-51 as of Saturday).

Weathers has a 2.49 ERA over four starts (21⅔ innings pitched), giving up just 15 hits over those starts and six earned runs with 22 strikeouts and seven walks.

This is Weathers’ fifth MLB season after beginning his career with the San Diego Padres. He struggled to start his career before being traded to Miami during the 2023 campaign.

Weathers unlocked something in Miami, pitching to a 3.63 ERA in 16 starts in 2024. He seems to have picked up where he left off before this scary incident in his latest outing.

