©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Seattle Mariners

Mariners pitcher shrugs off 'scary' 102.7 mph line drive to the face: 'It didn't even hurt'

Kirby walked off field bleeding but expects to be fine

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
George Kirby narrowly missed a devastating injury Tuesday night while on the mound.

The Seattle Mariners pitcher took a 102.7 mph line drive right to the face, resulting in some bleeding from the mouth.

With two outs in the fifth inning, Kirby threw a fastball inside to Orioles third baseman Ramón Urías, which he promptly ripped right back up the middle. The baseball struck Kirby’s face, and he immediately jogged off the field as blood flowed from his mouth.

George Kirby bleeding

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby heads to the dugout after getting hit in the face by the ball during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Seattle.  (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)

Kirby left the game, but he was struck by the ball on his 95th pitch, so it's likely his night may have been over anyway.

"I didn’t even see it coming," Kirby said. "Just put my hand up. So, just glad it kind of missed any of the bad spots on my face."

"It didn't even hurt, honestly," Kirby said after the game, via MLB.com. "It got my hand — like 50/50, hand/mouth, but we're good. There’s nothing wrong with it."

Kirby was promptly examined by the Mariners training staff after what manager Dan Wilson called a "scary" moment.

George Kirby bleeding

George Kirby of the Seattle Mariners reacts after taking a ball to the face during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park June 3, 2025, in Seattle. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

"It’s just so close, and you just hope for the best," Wilson said. "It looked like he was a little surprised by it all, even as he was walking off.

"But he was able to gather it all together. There was some blood coming down when he came off the field where it nicked him in the face. But I think he’s going to be OK."

The 27-year-old right-hander’s start to the season was delayed until late May due to inflammation in his throwing shoulder, and he hadn’t yet pitched to his standard. Entering the season, he owned a 3.43 ERA in his career, but that number this season is up to 8.56, even after five innings of two-run ball Tuesday.

"I feel great right now," Kirby said. "Obviously, you don’t want to throw that many pitches in five innings, but I’m glad I feel really good from it after it. So, that’s a good sign."

George Kirby on mound

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby (68) reacts next to catcher Cal Raleigh during a mound visit in the fourth inning of a game against the Washington Nationals May 28, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

The starter is still expected to have X-rays Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

