Mark Vientos' grand slam helps Mets even NLCS with Game 2 win over Dodgers

The New York Mets evened the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and it was yet another grand slam that helped win them a postseason game.

The Mets took down the Dodgers, 7-3, much in part to Mark Vientos belting a grand slam in the top of the second inning to help New York establish a solid cushion.

Francisco Lindor was the one who hit a grand slam in the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, which won the Mets Game 4 to advance in the playoffs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lindor hit a solo homer to put the Mets on the board in the first inning, but New York would keep things going the next inning when Tyrone Taylor smacked a double to left field to score Starling Marte, making it a 2-0 game.

Then, the Dodgers decided to walk Lindor intentionally to load the bases so Dodgers pitcher Landon Knack could have a right-on-right matchup against Vientos.

NEW YORK CITY MAYOR ERIC ADAMS ROASTED FOR WEARING BOTH YANKEES, METS LOGOS ON HAT

But that proved to be futile, as Vientos battled to the point where Knack threw him a fastball right down the middle, and he didn’t miss a stitch, as he sent it over the right-center field wall.

Vientos, the 24-year-old rookie who set a franchise record with nine hits in the NLDS, came up clutch for his team yet again and it was just what they needed after dropping Game 1 to the Dodgers, 9-0.

While the Dodgers were going with a bullpen game in this one, the Mets sent out Sean Manaea to set the tone on the mound and he did just that for New York with five innings of two-run ball with seven strikeouts.

The big left-hander has been consistent for New York, though his command was a little off today as he let up four walks to Dodgers hitters. But he and the Mets ultimately got out of those jams, especially when Phil Maton got Enrique Hernandez to ground into a double play with bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning after taking over for Manaea.

Looking more at the box score, veteran outfielder Starling Marte might be out of his cold slump after going 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI in the top of the ninth inning to add some insurance. As a team, the Mets had 10 hits to the Dodgers’ five, and that’s usually a recipe for success.

For the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani was 0-for-3 with two walks, while Freddie Freeman went 0-for-5 as he continues to battle injury. Tommy Edman was the only Dodgers hitter who the Mets couldn’t figure out, as he went 3-for-4 with two RBI.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This series will now head to Queens for three games, as the Mets will play host to the Dodgers on Wednesday night in Game 3.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.