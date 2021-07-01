Mark Richt, college football coaching great, reveals he's battling Parkinson's

Long-time college football coach Mark Richt announced on Thursday that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Richt, who shared the news on his Twitter, said that he "decided to tell everyone at the same time" after people have been asking him what’s wrong as of late.

"I have been waddling around lately," Richt explained. "Truthfully, I look at it as a momentary light affliction compared to the future glory in heaven. Thank you Jesus for promising us a future blessing of a glorified body that has no sin and no disease. In the meantime, I am going to enjoy the blessings that I do have. See you on the ACC Network!"

According to the National Institute on Aging, Parkinson’s disease, which is a brain disorder that leads to shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance, and coordination, is usually common in men around the age of 60 years old.

Richt turned 61 this past February.

Richt, who played quarterback at the University of Miami, started coaching as a graduate assistant at Florida State back in 1985. Richt coached Charlie Ward during his run to a Heisman Trophy win in 1993, as the Seminoles won their first-ever national championship that same season.

Richt took over at Georgia in 2001, where he blossomed as one of the premier head coaches in all of college football. During his tenure with Georgia, he finished with an incredible 145-51 record, which featured two SEC crowns, six SEC East titles, and seven top-10 finishes. Georgia finished No. 3 in 2002 and No. 2 overall five years later.

After leaving Georgia, Richt took over at his alma mater in 2016. He led the Hurricanes to a 26-13 record over three seasons.