Mark Calcavecchia allegedly kicked out of Masters after breaking strict Augusta National phone policy: report

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The Masters' no-phone policy does not discriminate, even if you are a former major golf champion.

Mark Calcavecchia, the winner of the 1989 Open Championship, was allegedly removed by Augusta National Golf Club security for using his phone this week at the Masters.

Golfweek spoke to Calcavecchia, who didn’t deny taking out his phone out on the grounds, which is automatic dismissal.

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"I’ve got nothing negative to say about Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters, so I think we should literally hang up right now," he said.

While Calcavecchia, 65, isn’t a previous Masters winner, he did play in the event 18 times during his career from 1987-2008. He even finished in second place in 1988.

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Winners of the three other majors like Calcavecchia had do get a five-year exempt invitation to play in the Masters, and then they become "honorary invitees" for life.

But the rules are the rules, especially at Augusta National. No one is above the law on the premises, and the Masters official website says so when it comes to cell phones.

"The use of any device for phone calls, emails, text messaging, or to record and/or transmit voice, video or data is strictly prohibited," the website reads.

Augusta National does provide phone service on the grounds. Designated phone banks, where AT&T provides service as a "champion partner" with the Masters, are found on the course to make phone calls if needed.

Any other technological form of communication is strictly forbidden, and Calcavecchia is paying the price.

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It’s the unfortunate reality for some who don’t abide by the rules, but the Masters is all about logging out and living in the present, adding to the wonder and mystique that is the first golf major of the golf season.

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