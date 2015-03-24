Expand / Collapse search
Last Update March 24, 2015

Mario Matt of Austria wins slalom to become oldest Alpine champion in Olympic history

By | Associated Press

KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia – Mario Matt of Austria won the men's slalom Saturday, becoming the oldest Alpine champion in Olympic history.

Leading after the first run, Matt glided through the slushy course in a combined time of 1 minute, 41.84 seconds. Austrian teammate Marcel Hirscher turned in a fast second run to take silver, 0.28 behind, and teenager Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway captured bronze.

There were still dozens of lower-ranked skiers racing in the last Alpine event of the Sochi Olympics.

Matt, who turns 35 in April, surpasses now-retired Norwegian great Kjetil Andre Aamodt as the oldest Alpine skier to win gold. Aamodt was 34 years, 170 days when he won the super-G at the 2006 Turin Games.

Sixth after the opening run, Ted Ligety of the United States skied off the tricky course.