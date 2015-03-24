Mario Matt of Austria wins slalom to become oldest Alpine champion in Olympic history

Mario Matt of Austria won the men's slalom Saturday, becoming the oldest Alpine champion in Olympic history.

Leading after the first run, Matt glided through the slushy course in a combined time of 1 minute, 41.84 seconds. Austrian teammate Marcel Hirscher turned in a fast second run to take silver, 0.28 behind, and teenager Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway captured bronze.

There were still dozens of lower-ranked skiers racing in the last Alpine event of the Sochi Olympics.

Matt, who turns 35 in April, surpasses now-retired Norwegian great Kjetil Andre Aamodt as the oldest Alpine skier to win gold. Aamodt was 34 years, 170 days when he won the super-G at the 2006 Turin Games.

Sixth after the opening run, Ted Ligety of the United States skied off the tricky course.