Marino, Montana to host fantasy football weekend

SAN DIEGO (AP) Dan Marino and Joe Montana will be going long on a fantasy football weekend.

The Hall of Fame quarterbacks will host the World Fantasy Football Championship on Dec. 12-13 in San Diego for 120 players vying for the first-place prize of $3 million through the daily fantasy sports site FanDuel.

FanDuel and DraftKings have come under increased legal scrutiny by regulators after employees played on competing sites.

Marino says he's ''excited to team up with Joe Montana and get back out on the gridiron to see if these fantasy players can translate their skills to the field.''

CEO Nigel Eccles says the finalists will test their skills with ''two of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play'' and compete the next day for FanDuel's largest payout.