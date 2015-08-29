Manuel excels in Bills' 43-19 preseason win over Steelers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Buffalo Bills quarterback EJ Manuel made his case to reclaim the starting job by going 7 of 8 for 170 yards and two touchdowns in a 43-19 preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.

Getting his turn to start in Buffalo's offseason-long three-way quarterback competition, Manuel hit Charles Clay for a 67-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He re-entered the game for two-plus series in the third quarter, and hit Tobias Palmer for a 37-yard touchdown as Buffalo improved to 2-1.

For Pittsburgh (1-3), Michael Vick hit Martavis Bryant for a 63-yard completion on his first snap from scrimmage after taking over for starter Ben Roethlisberger in the first quarter. It was Vick's debut with the Steelers, who signed the 35-year-old after backup Bruce Gradkowski sustained a season-ending left hand injury last week.

Vick finished 4 of 5 for 116 yards and was sacked once in two series.

