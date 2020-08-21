Manchester United captain Harry Maguire detained in Greece after allegedly hitting officer: report

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was detained on a popular Greek island Friday, accused of hitting a police officer who was helping break up a fight, reports say.

Officers were called after a brawl between two groups of tourists erupted on the island of Mykonos, Reuters reported, citing Greek State TV ERT. That's when, police said, Maguire got physical with an officer.

“The soccer player was verbally abusive to an officer and then hit him,” law enforcement told Reuters.

Maguire, and two others were taken into custody although it was not immediately clear if they also were members of the football club. Police said they were “resisting” before being brought to the police station.

United confirmed the arrest in a statement, adding that Maguire is cooperating with authorities.

"Contact has been made with Harry and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities,". the football club said in a statement. "At this time we will be making no further comment."

ESPN reported that Maguire was vacationing on the island after his season ended Sunday in a 2-1 loss to Sevilla in the Europa League semifinals.