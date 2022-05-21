Expand / Collapse search
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne named Premier League Player of the Season for second time

De Bruyne beat out Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, the league's leading goal scorer

Paulina Dedaj
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was named Premier League Player of the Season Saturday for the second time in his career, becoming just the fourth player in league history to do so.  

De Bruyne beat out Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, the league’s leading scorer with 22 goals, to win the award a second time after first earning the honor during the 2019-20 season.  

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team's third goal with teammate Phil Foden during a Premier League match between the Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux May 11, 2022, in Wolverhampton, England. 

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team's third goal with teammate Phil Foden during a Premier League match between the Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux May 11, 2022, in Wolverhampton, England.  (Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

"To win this award for a second time is an achievement that I am really proud of," he said in a statement. 

"There is so much quality in the Premier League, and it is a pleasure to be nominated with so many other great players who have had incredible seasons for their clubs."

De Bruyne thanked his coaches and teammates, saying he would not have won the award without them.

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City holds the match ball following a hat trick in a Premier League match at Molineux, May 11, 2022, in Wolverhampton, England. 

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City holds the match ball following a hat trick in a Premier League match at Molineux, May 11, 2022, in Wolverhampton, England.  (Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

"I think my performances this season have been good, and I am happy that I have been able to contribute with goals and assists throughout the season," he added. 

De Bruyne is tied for fifth in the league with 15 goals and seven assists. He joins soccer greats Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Vidic as the only players to win the award more than once.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United clashes with Thierry Henry of Arsenal during the Barclays Premiership match Oct. 24, 2004, in Manchester, England. 

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United clashes with Thierry Henry of Arsenal during the Barclays Premiership match Oct. 24, 2004, in Manchester, England.  (John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Man City is closing in on its fifth Premier League title in just five seasons. 

The team is just one point ahead of Liverpool in the standings with one match apiece remaining. Manchester City will take on Aston Villa Sunday at 11 a.m. ET just as Liverpool and Wolverhampton face off. 

