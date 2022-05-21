Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne named Premier League Player of the Season for second time

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was named Premier League Player of the Season Saturday for the second time in his career, becoming just the fourth player in league history to do so.

De Bruyne beat out Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, the league’s leading scorer with 22 goals, to win the award a second time after first earning the honor during the 2019-20 season.

"To win this award for a second time is an achievement that I am really proud of," he said in a statement.

"There is so much quality in the Premier League, and it is a pleasure to be nominated with so many other great players who have had incredible seasons for their clubs."

De Bruyne thanked his coaches and teammates, saying he would not have won the award without them.

"I think my performances this season have been good, and I am happy that I have been able to contribute with goals and assists throughout the season," he added.

De Bruyne is tied for fifth in the league with 15 goals and seven assists. He joins soccer greats Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Vidic as the only players to win the award more than once.

Man City is closing in on its fifth Premier League title in just five seasons.

The team is just one point ahead of Liverpool in the standings with one match apiece remaining. Manchester City will take on Aston Villa Sunday at 11 a.m. ET just as Liverpool and Wolverhampton face off.