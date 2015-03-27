Maloney to appear on NHL Live!

Phoenix Coyotes GM Don Maloney will be among the guests on NHL Live! Tuesday, scheduled from noon-2 p.m. on NHL Network and NHL.com and broadcast on XM Radio.

Maloney's squad (42-25-12) enters Tuesday's action with 96 points and is on the verge of clinching a playoff spot for a second straight season. The Coyotes will face the Los Angeles Kings at the Staples Center on Wednesday night.

Also scheduled to appear to speak with co-hosts Don La Greca and E.J. Hradek are Versus analyst Keith Jones and USA Today's Kevin Allen.

NHL Live! is broadcast from the NHL Store Powered By Reebok in New York City.