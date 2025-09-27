Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Makena White's final social media post in honor of boyfriend, golfer Jake Knapp, comes to light after death

Knapp said 'her fun, outgoing energy will be missed by all of us'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Makena White, the girlfriend of PGA Tour golfer Jake Knapp, was mourned across the golf world on Friday as it was revealed she had died at the age of 28.

White’s final social media post came on Aug. 11, when she celebrated Knapp finishing up his second season.

Jake Knapp and Makena White

Jake Knapp moves in for a kiss from Makena White as he walks down the No. 1 fairway after teeing off during the third round of the Masters Tournament on April 13, 2024. (Adam Cairns/USA TODAY Network)

"Year 2 of first fairway hugs & watching you live out your dreams," she wrote in the caption on Instagram along with a photo of the two walking on the golf course. "Second season in the books — forever grateful to be on this walk with you, here’s to many many many more!

"I looooove you sweet boy, you make it so dang easy to be proud."

The heartbreaking message came to light as her death was revealed on Instagram by a friend.

"Makena was one of a kind," the Friday post read. "She had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love. To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule."

Jake Knapp and Makena White celebrate in February 2025

Jake Knapp is congratulated by his girlfriend Makena White after shooting a course record 59 in the first round of the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Jeff Romance / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Knapp broke his silence through his manager.

"It's an understatement to say how hard all of this is to process for everyone who knew Mak, especially her family and friends, who deserve privacy and respect during this difficult time," a statement to The Associated Press read.

"Makena was such a thoughtful person whose selflessness toward others is something I will always appreciate. We shared so many unforgettable memories together and now that she's no longer with us, it's a tough reality to comprehend.

Jake Knapp hugs his girlfriend, Makena White

Jake Knapp hugs his girlfriend, Makena White, while walking off the 18th green during the first round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort the Champion Course on Feb. 27, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.  (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

"She had an incredible family, great friends, and her fun, outgoing energy will be missed by all of us."

Fox News’ Chantz Martin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

