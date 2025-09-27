Makena White's final social media post in honor of boyfriend, golfer Jake Knapp, comes to light after death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Makena White, the girlfriend of PGA Tour golfer Jake Knapp, was mourned across the golf world on Friday as it was revealed she had died at the age of 28.

White’s final social media post came on Aug. 11, when she celebrated Knapp finishing up his second season.

"Year 2 of first fairway hugs & watching you live out your dreams," she wrote in the caption on Instagram along with a photo of the two walking on the golf course. "Second season in the books — forever grateful to be on this walk with you, here’s to many many many more!

"I looooove you sweet boy, you make it so dang easy to be proud."

The heartbreaking message came to light as her death was revealed on Instagram by a friend.

"Makena was one of a kind," the Friday post read. "She had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love. To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule."

Knapp broke his silence through his manager.

"It's an understatement to say how hard all of this is to process for everyone who knew Mak, especially her family and friends, who deserve privacy and respect during this difficult time," a statement to The Associated Press read.

"Makena was such a thoughtful person whose selflessness toward others is something I will always appreciate. We shared so many unforgettable memories together and now that she's no longer with us, it's a tough reality to comprehend.

"She had an incredible family, great friends, and her fun, outgoing energy will be missed by all of us."

