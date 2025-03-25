Maine Gov. Janet Mills responds to Trump's demand for apology over trans-athlete policies

President Donald Trump called for Maine Gov. Janet Mills to apologize to him over her state's reluctance to follow his executive order to ban trans athletes from girls sports over the weekend, and Mills has now responded without an apology.

Mills spoke to reporters in Bangor on Monday, rebuffing Trump and insisting her state's reluctance to follow his executive order is rooted in "the rule of law."

"My issue is about the rule of law, pure and simple," Mills said. "It's not about transgender sports; it's about who makes the laws and who enforces the laws. I read the Constitution. The Constitution says that the president, the chief executive, shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed. It doesn't allow him to make laws out of whole cloth by tweet or Instagram post or press release or executive order."

Mills also condemned Trump for his stance on abortion and tariffs, and never once referred to the president by name.

"We've seen policies that threaten women and girls across the country," Mills said. "If the current occupant of the White House wants to protect women and girls, he should start by protecting the women and teenage girls who are suffering miscarriages and dying because they can't get basic, life-saving healthcare in states across the country.

"Look, the issue isn't about transgender sports. People in Maine and across the country are waiting for an economic plan from the current occupant of the White House. And so far, we've seen none. We've seen tariffs and threats of tariffs that threaten our economy here in Maine and across the country."

Trump's initial demand for an apology from Mills came in a Truth Social post on Saturday morning.

"While the State of Maine has apologized for their Governor’s strong, but totally incorrect, statement about men playing in women’s sports while at the White House Governor’s Conference, we have not heard from the Governor herself, and she is the one that matters in such cases," Trump said .

"Therefore, we need a full throated apology from the Governor herself, and a statement that she will never make such an unlawful challenge to the Federal Government again, before this case can be settled. I’m sure she will be able to do that quite easily. Thank you for your attention to this matter and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!! DJT"

A feud between the two began on Feb. 20, when Trump threatened to cut federal funding to the state for not banning trans athletes from girls and women's sports, during a GOP meeting of governors.

The next day, Mills' office responded with a statement threatening legal action against the Trump administration if it did withhold federal funding from the state. Then, Trump and Mills verbally sparred in a widely-publicized argument at the White House during a bipartisan meeting of governors.

"Are you not going to comply with that?" Trump asked Mills.

"I'm complying with state and federal laws," she responded, before Trump said, "Well, we are the federal law."

"You better do it. You better do it because you're not going to get any federal funding at all if you don't," he continued. "And by the way, your population, even though it's somewhat liberal — although I did very well there — your population doesn't want men playing in women's sports, so you better comply because otherwise you're not getting any federal funding."

"We'll see you in court," Mills responded.

"Good, I'll see you in court. I look forward to that. That should be a real easy one. And enjoy your life after governor because I don't think you'll be in elected politics," Trump concluded.

The Department of Education announced a Title IX investigation against Maine just hours later.

Since then, multiple protests against Mills have been held outside of the state capital, and the Maine University System has cooperated with the Trump administration to ensure no trans athletes compete in women's sports after a temporary funding pause.

Last week, Health and Human Services' Office of Civil Rights (OCR) officially announced it found the Maine Department of Education, the Maine Principals' Association and Greely High School in violation of Title IX for its continued enabling of trans inclusion in girls' sports.

OCR acting director Anthony Archeval provided a statement to Fox News Digital warning of potential consequences for continued defiance of the executive order.

"What HHS is asking of the Maine Department of Education, the Maine Principals’ Association (MPA) and Greely High School is simple — protect female athletes’ rights. Girls deserve girls-only sports without male competitors. And if Maine won’t come to the table to voluntarily comply with Title IX, HHS will enforce Title IX to the fullest extent permitted by the law," Archeval said.

HHS' initial announcement warned that the state had 10 days to correct its policies through a signed agreement or risk referral to the U.S. Department of Justice for appropriate action.

The deadline to comply is this Thursday.