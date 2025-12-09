Magic's Desmond Bane hit with hefty fine for launching ball at Knicks' OG Anunoby in wild moment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane has been hit with a hefty fine for launching the ball at New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby during the team’s 106-100 loss to the Knicks on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

Bane, in addition to being assessed a technical foul in the moment, was fined $35,000, the NBA announced in a press release.

The 27-year-old was fined for "throwing the ball with force at an opponent in an unsportsmanlike manner."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The incident occurred in the fourth quarter, when Anunoby was going up for a fast break layup while surrounded by three Magic defenders. The ball was swatted out of his hands as he went to gather for the layup and tumbled over.

Bane, who was trailing the play, picked up the loose ball and in one swift motion launched it at Anunoby, who was still on the ground. The Knicks forward took exception to being drilled with the ball, and got up and pushed Bane.

NBA STAR PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO FEDERAL GAMBLING CONSPIRACY CHARGES IN COURT

After the Knicks’ victory, Bane and Anunoby appeared to hash things out on the floor and hugged.

It is the second incident this season in which Bane has thrown a ball at an opponent. In the beginning of November, the forward had another incident on a fast break.

Bane was alone while trying to defend a fast break by Onyeka Okongwu with the Atlanta Hawks up 79-65 in the third quarter.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Okongwu went up for a layup, but Bane refused to give up the easy bucket, so he fouled him and pulled him to the ground. As Okongwu fell to the floor, the ball floated in the air and Bane swatted it down off Okongwu’s head like a volleyball player executing a spike.

After a replay review, Bane was ejected from the game after being assessed both a technical foul and a flagrant foul for his transgression.

The Magic’s next game is against the Miami Heat at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.