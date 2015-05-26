Magic stun Bulls behind Vucevic, Oladipo

Chicago, IL (SportsNetwork.com) - Victor Oladipo and Nikola Vucevic both posted 33 points to lead the Orlando Magic to a surprising 121-114 road victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Vucevic added 11 rebounds in his fifth straight double-double while Oladipo shot 11-for-17, including 3-of-4 from behind the arc, to help Orlando snap its six-game losing skid. Vucevic finished a point shy of his career-high 34, which was set in Portland last Saturday.

Seven Orlando players scored between five and 10 points in support of Vucevic and Oladipo.

"It's interesting seeing our team grow," Magic head coach Jacque Vaughn said. "Tonight we saw it come to fruition."

Pau Gasol continued to dominate in January, though the Bulls fell to 4-3 in the month. Gasol posted 28 points and 14 rebounds, the fourth time this month that he's collected at least 27 and 14.

Derrick Rose added 18 points and seven assists as Chicago fell for the third time in four games on the heels of a 10-1 stretch.

"We're not sharp right now," Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau said. "Win one, lose one. You can't go anywhere like that."

Strong first and third quarters, which Orlando won by a combined 15 points, gave the visitors a comfortable 15-point margin heading into the fourth. The Bulls made a game of it with six straight points from Nikola Mirotic midway through the period.

Mirotic's three-point play, which came 38 seconds after his 3-ball, had the Bulls within six points, 102-96. It was down to five two minutes later following a pair of Gasol free throws, but Chicago never got closer than that.

Aaron Brooks missed a 3-pointer, Joakim Noah failed to hit two free throws and Rose was off the mark from deep on Chicago's next three touches. Oladipo's layup and a short Channing Frye basket pushed the lead back to nine.

Oladipo sealed the win with two free throws with 12.3 seconds to play.

Vucevic scored 12 points in the first quarter. Orlando shot 60.9 percent as a team and led 29-21.

The Magic then built on a 63-55 halftime advantage behind Vucevic and Oladipo, who combined to outscore the Bulls 25-23 in the period.

Game Notes

Elfrid Payton had 10 points and seven assists for Orlando ... The Magic shot 48-for-81 (59.3 percent) from the floor ... Orlando outscored Chicago 58-40 in the paint, though the Bulls held a 19-2 advantage in second-chance points.