Mack Brown weighs in on Texas’ Move to SEC: Better win, or it won’t look good

If there’s one thing we all know, it’s that everybody’s got an opinion. Good, bad or indifferent, that’s life, and North Carolina coach Mack Brown is no different — at least not when it comes to Texas making the jump to the SEC.

To be fair, Brown was the head coach in Austin for a decade and a half. He won a national championship with the Longhorns, and he’s had his national title hopes ended by an SEC squad before as well.

So his opinion on the subject does hold some water.

On Wednesday, Brown joined The Paul Finebaum Show and gave his opinion on his former school joining college football’s top conference. He understands the need for Texas to make the jump, at least from a financial perspective, but he also wants to note that things won’t get any easier for them in the SEC.

"I would think, just in listening to ADs across the country and the presidents, all of these moves are about money and securing your place at the highest level of sports long-term," Brown told Finebaum, via 247Sports. "And obviously most of that is TV money. And also the better schedule that you have the more enticing it is for season ticket sales and fans, but you’ve gotta win.

"I think that’s what all of this comes down to. If you don’t win, regardless of whether you’re Texas or Oklahoma or Ole Miss or North Carolina or Clemson, it doesn’t work. Because I’ve tried it both ways and people like it better if you win."

Winning consistently is something that might not happen for awhile.

At this point in time, programs such as Alabama, Georgia, LSU and even Texas A&M are in a better spot than the Longhorns. And let’s not forget that Oklahoma, who is also in a much better spot right now, is coming over with them.

In the early stages, Texas is going to have to accept that they’re a mid-tier team in their newfound settings. But it’s not about the early stages. Texas is banking on the long term, and not just financially either. Let’s hope for their sake it doesn’t backfire.