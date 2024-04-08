Lynette Woodard reverses course on Caitlin Clark scoring-record dismissal

Basketball legend Lynette Woodard reversed course and acknowledged Caitlin Clark as the NCAA all-time scoring record holder after her initial remarks sparked backlash.

Woodard gave a nod to Clark on Instagram after Iowa lost to South Carolina in the national championship. Woodard wrote she would root for Clark for the rest of her career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"To clarify my remarks made at an awards ceremony on Saturday, no one respects Caitlin Clark’s accomplishments more than I do," she wrote. "This is why I accepted Iowa’s invitation to participate in Caitlin’s senior day. My message was: a lot has changed, on and off the court, which makes it difficult to compare statistical accomplishments from different eras.

"Each is a snapshot in time. Caitlin holds the scoring record."

Clark broke Woodard’s mark, which she set before the NCAA established women’s basketball. Woodard played for Kansas in the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW).

Woodard was present at the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association convention in Cleveland for the women’s Final Four, where she wanted to "get the elephant out of the room" while speaking.

SOUTH CAROLINA-IOWA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP DRAWS RECORD VIEWERSHIP

"I am the hidden figure, but no longer now," the Hall of Famer said. "My record was hidden from everyone for 43 years. … I don’t think my record has been broken because you can’t duplicate what you’re not duplicating. So, unless you come with a men’s basketball and a 2-point shot, you know … but just for you, so you can understand, so you can help me spread that word."

Woodard tallied 3,649 points in four seasons with the Jayhawks from 1977 to 1981, and her argument that her total should still stand comes from the fact that there was no three-point line as well as other regulations.

Woodard mentioned men’s basketball, which is what was used in the women’s game then, unlike today, because it was a different size.

However, Clark has obviously used the three-pointer to her advantage over her college career, draining 543 of them heading into the national championship game against South Carolina on Sunday. She has 3,921 points and counting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When Clark passed Woodard, the Hawkeyes invited her to a game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, where she gave Clark her flowers.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.